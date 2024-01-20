Blair Spittal brace sends Motherwell through in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blair Spittal brace sends Motherwell through in Scottish Cup

By Press Association
Blair Spittal scored twice for Motherwell (PA)
Motherwell overcame a spirited showing by League One Alloa to progress into the last-16 of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup after a 3-1 victory.

After the visitors found themselves behind after just 48 seconds, Conor Sammon would coolly curl home to bring them level with 27 minutes on the clock.

There was a nervous air around Fir Park, though Georgie Gent’s goal on the hour-mark and Blair Spittal’s sublime free-kick with three minutes left secured Well’s place in the next round.

The hosts made the ideal start when they opened the scoring after just 48 seconds. Adam Montgomery did well to pick out Spittal and his effort crept over the line after crashing off the underside of the crossbar.

Stuart Kettlewell’s side looked in complete command, though they would be stunned as Alloa struck on the break.

Sammon latched on to Taylor Steven’s flick-on and the striker punished his former side with a curling shot beyond Liam Kelly.

Suddenly, there was a nervousness about Well and the home supporters voiced their displeasure at their side’s performance on the half-time whistle.

Early in the second half, it took an excellent low save from Kelly to keep out Quinn Coulson’s header from finding the bottom corner – forcing Kettlewell to look to his bench.

Lennon Miller was introduced for his first appearance in almost three months – and it was to provide the spark Motherwell desperately required.

On the hour mark, Harry Paton slipped the ball into the path of the onrushing Gent who slammed low beyond Morrison to restore their lead.

Gent was involved minutes later when he pounced on Euan Deveney’s poor pass before being brought down by Scott Taggart.

John Beaton was quick to point to the spot but Spittal’s penalty was brilliantly parried away by Morrison.

Keen to avoid being pegged back for a second time, the Premiership side sought further goals. Miller’s strike from distance flew inches past the post before Montgomery then shot into the arms of the Alloa keeper.

Andy Halliday was introduced from the bench for the final 13 minutes and the game would be put beyond doubt when Spittal added his second of the afternoon with an unstoppable free-kick into the corner.