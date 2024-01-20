Callum Jones earns Forest Green point at Gillingham to move off bottom

Forest Green ended a turbulent week with a 1-1 draw at Gillingham to move off the bottom of the table.

Two days after manager Troy Deeney left the Gloucestershire club following a much-publicised six-game spell in charge, Callum Jones’ equaliser lifted Rovers above Sutton on goal difference.

The Gills, who had won their three previous league games, had a Macauley Bonne goal ruled out for offside before Oli Hawkins headed wide after meeting debutant Remeao Hutton’s delivery.

Hawkins made amends for his miss on 67 minutes as he rose highest to head Connor Mahoney’s corner past Rovers goalkeeper Luke Daniels.

Jones fired into the top corner to equalise for caretaker manager Dan Connor’s side after 75 minutes following good play by Kyle McAllister.

Having been singled out for criticism by Deeney following last week’s defeat to Harrogate, substitute Fankaty Dabo squandered the chance to win the game for the visitors when he shot at Gills goalkeeper Jake Turner a minute after coming on.