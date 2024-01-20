Michal Helik helps Huddersfield to point at Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Michal Helik helps Huddersfield to point at Blackburn

By Press Association
Michal Helik celebrates (Tim Markland/PA)
Michal Helik celebrates (Tim Markland/PA)

Michal Helik’s eighth goal of the season gave relegation-threatened Huddersfield a 1-1 draw at Blackburn.

It was the least that Darren Moore’s side deserved after creating the better chances in this encounter between two of the Sky Bet Championship’s most out-of-form sides.

The Terriers gifted Blackburn the opener after Adam Wharton profited from a poor pass, but Helik’s towering header midway through the first half restored parity.

Huddersfield, who are now just three points clear of the drop zone, were guilty of missing opportunities to snatch victory through Jack Rudoni and David Kasumu.

Aynsley Pears returned in goal for Rovers, who have won just once in 10 league games, after a three-month layoff while Rhys Healey made his Huddersfield debut.

Blackburn took a seventh-minute lead when Wharton intercepted a terrible Jonathan Hogg pass to go clean through on goal and he confidently stroked into the right corner for his second goal this season.

Dominic Hyam directed a free header straight at Lee Nicholls soon after but the Terriers grew into the game and Healey forced a sharp low save from Pears in the 22nd minute.

But, from the resulting corner, the Terriers equalised through Helik who got up highest at the near post before glancing Sorba Thomas’ corner into the far corner from six yards.

Blackburn thought they should have had a penalty in the 37th minute when Sam Gallagher seemed to have his heels clipped by Brodie Spencer when chasing a Sammie Szmodics through ball but the referee waved away the protests.

It should have got worse for the hosts moments later when Josh Koroma seized on a poor pass to race clean through before squaring for Rudoni but he somehow slotted wide with the goal at his mercy.

Blackburn came out with renewed purpose but it was Huddersfield who created the better opportunities after soaking up the pressure and substitute Bojan Radulovic went close after cutting inside from the right but Pears smothered his shot.

They went even closer in the 76th minute, hitting Blackburn on the counter to release Kasumu clean through but the substitute dragged his shot wide of the left post with just Pears to beat.

Helik almost scored a spectacular second moments later when he met Kasumu’s cross on the volley from a tight angle but directed agonisingly wide.

Blackburn substitute Joe Rankin-Costello volleyed over in injury time but a point is the most they deserved after a lacklustre display.