Kilmarnock net two goals in opening three minutes for cup victory over Dundee

By Press Association
Marley Watkins scored the second goal for Kilmarnock (Steve Welsh/PA)
Marley Watkins scored the second goal for Kilmarnock (Steve Welsh/PA)

Two goals in the opening three minutes sent Kilmarnock on their way to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Dundee in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Kyle Vassell got the hosts off to the dream start after just 20 seconds, nipping in after Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins and captain Joe Shaughnessy had failed to clear, before Marley Watkins’ header two minutes later extended the lead over their stunned visitors.

Dundee had a goal disallowed through Luke McCowan but they were unable to threaten a comeback as Kilmarnock secured a deserved win.

Killie boss Derek McInnes had made just two changes from their last match against Rangers before the winter break, bringing in David Watson and giving a first start to goalkeeper Kieron O’Hara.

Dundee, meanwhile, made three changes with Legzdins, Lee Ashcroft and new loan signing Dara Costelloe in from the start.

It was a first appearance of the season for Legzdins and he endured a nightmare start, failing to come out to collect a simple David Watson pass, allowing Vassell the chance to prod home within the opening minute.

The visitors were shell-shocked and it soon got worse for them as Watkins powered home a header from an inviting Danny Armstrong cross to make it 2-0 in the third minute.

In a frantic opening to the match, Dundee thought they had got back into the match after seven minutes as McCowan’s shot from distance found the net via a deflection but referee Don Robertson had spotted an offside infringement inside the packed Killie box.

The game settled down a touch after the crazy opening 10 minutes, with Dundee enjoying more of the ball without troubling O’Hara.

Both sides looked dangerous from set-pieces and Watkins should have grabbed his second with a header from another Armstrong cross, while Dundee debutant Costelloe also missed a golden headed opportunity from a McCowan delivery.

Legzdins’ difficult afternoon ended in disappointment as he was forced off after 37 minutes and replaced by Harrison Sharp.

McCowan was looking the most likely for the away side and his fizzing shot went narrowly wide of the post in the 45th minute but it remained 2-0 at the break.

After an end-to-end opening period, the second half proved a cagier affair with neither side creating any chances of note until Matty Kennedy’s long-range drive in the 64th minute forced Sharp into a smart stop.

Vassell should have put the game beyond any doubt as he went through on goal in the 70th minute but his touch took him wide and allowed Sharp to make a routine save.

The Killie captain also tested Sharp with a header from the resulting corner but he was again unable to add to his earlier goal.

Dundee handed a debut to Curtis Main and Kilmarnock gave their own to Greg Stewart following his re-signing for the club, in a second half that lacked any fluidity.

O’Hara had to be alert to keep out an Owen Dodgson cross in the dying moments but the goalkeeper managed to maintain his clean sheet as Kilmarnock saw out the game comfortably to secure their safe passage into the fifth round.