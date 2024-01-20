St Mirren scrape past Queen of the South to reach fifth round of Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Mirren scrape past Queen of the South to reach fifth round of Scottish Cup

By Press Association
Alex Gogic scored the only goal for St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Alex Gogic scored the only goal of the game as St Mirren booked their place in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a 1-0 win against Queen of the South.

Queens are languishing in seventh place in League One but produced a spirited display to frustrate the Scottish Premiership side until Gogic headed home from Greg Kiltie’s corner after 71 minutes.

The Paisley outfit spurned several good opportunities, with Hearts loanee Harry Stone impressing in goal for the visitors.

St Mirren, who handed a debut to Celtic loanee Kwon Hyeok-kyu, dominated possession from the start, with their first real chance arriving in the 12th minute when captain Marcus Fraser’s header was tipped over by Stone.

The hosts looked to have broken the deadlock after 19 minutes through Greg Kiltie. Jonah Ayunga found space beyond the defence and his shot across goal was parried by Stone and Kiltie tapped into an empty net as the linesman raised his flag.

It appeared an incredibly tight decision but with no VAR in operation, the goal was disallowed.

Queens barely ventured into their opponents’ half during the opening half hour but Lewis Gibson spurned a promising counter-attack opportunity when he dallied on the ball in the box and Fraser made an excellent block.

The visitors’ back five were frustrating the hosts and they were forced to try their luck from range when the dangerous Kiltie fired just wide of the post on the half hour.

Queens did carry a threat on the break, though, and Lee Connolly should have scored from six yards but he inexplicably tried to take a touch and the danger was cleared.

St Mirren started the second half in the ascendancy and Elvis Bwomono was denied a certain goal with a rasping shot by a superb goal-line clearance from Efe Ambrose.

The visitors began to ramp up the pressure and Scott Tanser saw a stunning effort smash off the crossbar after 54 minutes.

The game became scrsappy after a bright start to the second half, but St Mirren eventually opened the scoring when Gogic powered a header past Stone.

Queens looked deflated and barely threatened Zach Hemming as St Mirren comfortably saw out the final 20 minutes.