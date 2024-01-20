Gary Caldwell wanted Exeter to take more risks in goalless draw with Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gary Caldwell wanted Exeter to take more risks in goalless draw with Cambridge

By Press Association
Gary Caldwell’s side failed to score again (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Gary Caldwell’s side failed to score again (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Exeter manager Gary Caldwell felt his players were “too safe” as they drew yet another blank in a goalless draw with Cambridge at St James Park.

The Grecians have failed to score in 15 of their 27 League One games and their need for a striker was never more evident than against a U’s side that were there for the taking.

“I thought we played well for large periods and dominated the game with possession, first half in particular, without really creating a great deal,” Caldwell said.

“I thought we were too safe and didn’t risk enough in their half and their final third.

“Second half, after a few tweaks on how we play, I thought we were much more aggressive, we created more chances and I thought we were the only team looking to win the game.

“They were happy to sit in and play on the counter-attack and look to score off a set-piece, which I thought the players were brilliant at stopping that and being really focused.

“It was something we spoke about before and I thought we defended them really well, but all in all, I thought the players were excellent apart from in that last bit of putting the ball in the back of the net.

“We have to be more creative in those moments. I still think we are a little tentative and in one-v-one situations, we didn’t have the aggression that we can have normally, but it is the hardest part of football and where you need your players to have real belief.

“But it wasn’t for a want of trying, I thought the players gave everything.”

Cambridge boss Neil Harris was pleased with the draw and a clean sheet.

He said: “I am happy with a point but firstly, a big thank you to those crazy (Cambridge) fans that have come all that way to watch a game of football. It wasn’t the prettiest game, but we were effective.

“I asked them before the game to show me spirit, resilience and desire to get a clean sheet and some moments of quality as well. We had one good moment of quality and the one moment of quality that Exeter created, Jack Stevens made a great save.

“It was a vital point, a pleasing point and I am pleased for my players, pleased for the staff, but really pleased for the fans that have come all this way in this weather to come and watch a game of football.

“There was a lack of quality and the pitch wasn’t easy for the players of both teams and that added to the ugly nature of the game. But if we have to be ugly at times to gain results, then so be it.”