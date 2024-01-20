Stephen Robinson pleased to see ‘dominant’ St Mirren progress in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Robinson pleased to see ‘dominant’ St Mirren progress in Scottish Cup

By Press Association
Stephen Robinson was pleased to progress (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Stephen Robinson was pleased to avoid an upset against Queen of the South and progress into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

St Mirren dominated their League One opponents and prevented them from having a shot on target but had to wait until the 71st minute to seal the win.

Alex Gogic was left completely unmarked in the box to head home Greg Kiltie’s cross and ease any nervousness amongst the home support.

There was no VAR in operation as the impressive Kiltie had two goals ruled out for offside, and Robinson believes both decisions were questionable.

“The two goals which were offside, the second was definitely onside,” Robinson insisted. “It was a great move, stuff we have worked on during the break. The first one, we think he was onside as well. It would have made the game more comfortable.

“We’ve worked on set-plays, we scored one, we should have scored three or four. They haven’t had a shot on target, so it shows you how dominant we were but they are a very hard side to break down.

“I’m delighted we kept moving the ball and getting it into key areas.

“It’s a credit to Queen of the South who were organised, as we expected, Marvin (Bartley) is a bright young coach. I thought we dominated the whole game.”

Premiership sides Ross County and St Johnstone were both knocked out by lower league opposition and Bartley was left ruing Lee Connelly’s glaring missed chance in the first half as Queens failed to record an upset.

He said: “If you get an opportunity then you need to take it.

“Lee was in a good area and on any other day then he probably hits it first time because he’s too close to the goal for the goalkeeper to save it. I would have taken it first time but I’d probably have sent it straight into the stand.

“Can I take heart from it? No, because I go into every game expecting to win it.

“I’m proud of the players but we are talking about a goal that was avoidable and a chance that we should’ve taken.

“I’m never going to sit here and say that I take heart from losing. I’ll never, ever do that and the day that I do then I might as well stop managing.”