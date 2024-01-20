Nick Montgomery praises Christian Doidge as Hibernian edge past Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nick Montgomery praises Christian Doidge as Hibernian edge past Forfar

By Press Association
Hibernian head coach Nick Montgomery (Steve Welsh/PA)
Hibernian head coach Nick Montgomery (Steve Welsh/PA)

Nick Montgomery praised Hibernian striker Christian Doidge after he secured a 1-0 victory over Forfar in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fourth round.

However, the Hibs boss was not happy with his side’s performance as they grew frustrated at not breaking down the League Two side, with Joe Newell seeing a penalty saved in the first half.

Doidge scored the winner after 69 minutes but also showed his heroics at the other end in the 11th minute, clearing a Matty Allan header off the line when the hosts were on top.

It was the Englishman’s fifth goal of the season and the former Central Coast Mariners coach was quick to praise the contribution of his talisman.

Montgomery said: “I’m really happy for Doidgey to get the goal and to get into the next round because you see some of the other results, these games are difficult and all the pressure is on us.

“Doidge is good in the box, we know that. He’s had a tough season with the eye injury then the groin injury but he’s always a threat in the box. He times his jumps well and that was the perfect Doidgey goal.

“I’m happy to get away with a clean sheet, not a pretty performance. The first half was nowhere near good enough. But the second half we were more than good enough to win.

“I’m glad you weren’t standing outside the dressing room at half-time!

“We made it difficult for ourselves but the boys responded second half and I told them afterwards we have to start better.

“Then we miss a penalty and give them another lift. So I said to the boys at half-time that we needed to be better at defending, stop making silly decisions, giving free-kicks away.

“I thought we were much better in the second half and, apart from the goal, had another couple of chances.”

Forfar Athletic boss Ray McKinnon did not think Newell’s first-half spot-kick merited referee Ross Hardie pointing to the spot.

He said: “It was a great save from the penalty – but it was never a penalty. Justice was done there.

“I’ve not seen it but one of our coaches thought we should have had a penalty as well. Andy Munro had a header and a guy has cleaned him out.”