Lee Bell says Crewe could have scored more in impressive victory at Barrow

Lee Bell believes Crewe could have beaten fellow promotion chasers Barrow by a wider margin after an impressive 3-1 win at Holker Street.

Bell admitted he would be “nit picking” to find fault in his side’s superb display as they closed to within four points of leaders Stockport.

Crewe’s fourth successive win took them above Barrow and included first senior goals in the second half for Lewis Billington and fellow teenager Matus Holicek.

Elliott Nevitt took his season’s tally to 11 by cancelling out Robbie Gotts’ ninth-minute opener but then squandered openings before the break to increase his total.

“It is a fantastic result against a good and well organised team,” said Bell. “We fully deserved the win and our plan worked a treat.

“We could have, probably should have, got a couple more goals but I am delighted for the players.

“Nev was tremendous. He was a goal threat and his link-up play was excellent.

“He played his role perfectly in terms of taking on the information and how we wanted him to play.

“But as I walked off with him, he was disappointed he didn’t get a couple more goals but I couldn’t fault his performance.”

Billington, fresh from a new contract extension, headed in Shilow Tracey’s cross to put Crewe in front.

And with virtually his first touch Holicek, back from a two-month injury lay-off, also headed in after Paul Farman saved Courtney Baker-Richardson’s effort.

“’Billo’ has taken to first team football really well,” said Bell. “We thought it was right to reward him with a new contract.

“Matus is someone we have missed. But he has got to score and create and make an impact when he comes on.

“Both have been at the club for a long time and had excellent coaching. It is a credit to everyone and I am sure they are proud to see these players in the first team.”

Barrow have developed an unwanted recent habit of failing to hold onto leads. And not even lower league goal kings Dom Telford and Cole Stockton could come off the bench to preserve the Holker Street record.

Telford and top scorer Ben Whitfield were denied by Crewe goalkeeper Tom Booth in a frantic late finale.

“We have hit the buffers a little bit,” said Wild after completing his two-game touchline ban.

“But we will come out the other side. Every team does.

“We started well and just needed to push on from the goal. I was pleased with how the first half went as a whole.

“But what we have got to do is tidy up those individual errors. Nobody is working hard for the goals at the moment.

“Our general play was good but individual errors are costing us.”