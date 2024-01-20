Dan Connor praises courageous Forest Green after draw at Gillingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dan Connor praises courageous Forest Green after draw at Gillingham

By Press Association
Forest Green caretaker boss Dan Connor was happy with the draw at Gillingham (Simon Marper/PA)
Forest Green caretaker boss Dan Connor was happy with the draw at Gillingham (Simon Marper/PA)

Forest Green caretaker manager Dan Connor says his players need to “love each other” after they started the post-Troy Deeney era with a 1-1 draw at Gillingham.

Callum Jones fired into the top corner to cancel out Oli Hawkins’ opener and lift Rovers off the bottom of the League Two table in Connor’s first game in charge.

Deeney was sacked as manager following an extraordinary attack on his own squad last weekend where he called them “babies” and said he’d rather watch the Antiques Roadshow than his team play after they lost to Harrogate.

He was given a four-match touchline ban and then dismissed on Thursday, less than a month into the role.

With another relegation fight on the cards, Connor has urged the squad to move on quickly and stick together as a team.

“We spoke before the game about heart and courage and making sure we left here with something,” he said.

“We got across to the boys that they need to love each other and they have to show the ability to show resilience when the chips are down.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be plain sailing today. It’s easy to crumble when you’re behind but there was a willingness from everybody here to will that ball into their net.”

Hawkins put Gillingham ahead in the 67th minute when he rose highest to head Connor Mahoney’s corner past Rovers goalkeeper Luke Daniels.

Jones fired home eight minutes later and Forest Green had the chance to win it late on when Fankaty Dabo – who Deeney labelled as “awful” last week – missed a golden opportunity.

“I had a couple of conversations with Fankaty, about whether or not he wanted to be involved this week given all that’s gone on,” Connor added.

“He said that he was and I trust him as a professional. He went out there and helped earn the point for the team.”

Gillingham were on a three-match winning run and another would have lifted them into sixth and the play-off places.

Manager Stephen Clemence claimed complacency had set in and his players expected to roll Forest Green over.

He said: “I’m very disappointed with the result. Unfortunately we didn’t reach the same levels we have in the last three games.

“I felt there was a little bit of edginess about us and we all have to look at ourselves – myself included – and reset for next week. I know we can do a lot better than that.

“We’re playing against the team at the bottom of the league but their players are fighting for their careers.

“These games are never easy – just because we’ve won three on the spin you can’t think you can turn up and roll teams over easily.”