Philippe Clement ‘in contact’ with Abdallah Sima after AFCON injury blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Philippe Clement ‘in contact’ with Abdallah Sima after AFCON injury blow

By Press Association
Rangers’ Abdallah Sima is returning from international duty with a thigh injury (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers’ Abdallah Sima is returning from international duty with a thigh injury (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers boss Philippe Clement was hit by another injury blow after loan attacker Abdallah Sima was sent home from the Africa Cup of Nations with a thigh injury.

The 22-year-old Senegal attacker has scored 15 goals since arriving on loan from Brighton in the summer.

The Senegal FA confirmed Sima would return to Rangers after he picked up the injury in training and a statement warned he could face a “long period of unavailability” after failing to get any minutes in the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

The issue of injuries has peppered Clement’s time at Ibrox since the Belgian took over from Michael Beale in October and again a key player looks to be sidelined for a  period of time.

Clement watched Rangers win through to the last 16 of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup with a 4-1 win over Dumbarton in wet and wild conditions

Goals from John Lundstram, Cyriel Dessers, skipper James Tavernier – from the penalty spot – and substitute Scott Wright proved too much for Stevie Farrell’s men, who scored a consolation through Matthew Sheils.

Asked about Sima’s situation, Clement said: “It is always dangerous to hear those things when they happen when you are not there.

“I always like to hear what my medical staff think about things so Abdallah is going to come back as fast as possible.

“I was in contact with him yesterday.

“He is going to come back as fast possible to make a good assessment and to see how long he will be out.”

The Gers boss was pleased that his side “did what I asked, to be professional” against League Two opposition.

Rangers’ John Lundstram (centre) is out of contract at the end of the season (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers’ John Lundstram (centre) is out of contract at the end of the season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Lundstram is one of five first-team players out of contract at the end of the season but Clement has not given up on the prospect of the former Sheffield United midfielder staying at Ibrox.

He said: “It is a financial thing between him and the club.

“Both parties show interest to do that, that’s clear, so we are going to see in the next couple of weeks and months.

“He is in a situation where he can sign somewhere else but it is clear that he feels good at the club and everybody tells me he is showing a better level than he did at the beginning of this season, so I want to see him continue like that then I think there will be a solution between the two parties.”

Sons boss Farrell questioned referee Alan Muir’s decision to award Rangers a penalty at 2-0 when Carlo Pignatiello tackled Rabbi Matondo inside the box.

He said: “We have the live feed as most clubs do and I watched it back straight away and it’s not a penalty.

“I said to the fourth official when we scored (3-1) that it would have made it a five or 10 minutes, real intense and difficult for Rangers (had the penalty not been given) but the reality is he gave the penalty, they got it and scored it.

“Ultimately I think we did very well, and gave a good account of ourselves.”