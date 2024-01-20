Manchester United raid rivals City to appoint Omar Berrada as chief executive

Manchester United have named Omar Berrada as their new chief executive after raiding rivals Manchester City in a dramatic statement of intent.

United have been looking for a successor to Richard Arnold, who left the club in November, and Berrada appears to fit the bill following his success both on and off the field with City Football Group.

Berrada has been at City for nearly a decade in a variety of different guises, most recently as the chief football operations officer, also bringing significant experience in the commercial sector.

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Omar Berrada as our new Chief Executive Officer.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 20, 2024

The PA news agency understands owners Joel and Avram Glazer appointed Berrada in consultation with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, whose Ineos firm has agreed to buy a 25 per cent stake in the Premier League club.

Berrada’s start date with his new club will be revealed in due course by United, who confirmed Patrick Stewart will continue as interim chief executive for the time being.

A United statement said: “Manchester United is pleased to announce the appointment of Omar Berrada as its new CEO.

“The club is determined to put football and performance on the pitch back at the heart of everything we do. Omar’s appointment represents the first step on this journey.

Manchester United have pulled off a coup by landing Omar Berrada, right (Mike Egerton/PA)

“As one of the most experienced football executives at the top of European football, Omar brings a wealth of football and commercial expertise, with a proven record of successful leadership and a passion to help lead change across the club.

“He is currently serving as chief football operations officer for City Football Group overseeing 11 clubs across five continents and, prior to this, held senior roles at Barcelona.

“It is our stated ambition to re-establish Manchester United as a title-winning club.

“We are pleased that Omar will be joining us to help achieve that goal, so that, once again, United fans can see, in the words of Sir Matt Busby, the red flag flying high at the summit of English, European and world football.”