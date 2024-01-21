Neal Maupay earns manager’s praise as strike partner Ivan Toney claims headlines

Ivan Toney may have been the centre of attention for Brentford but boss Thomas Frank was eager to single out another striker after the 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Toney’s cheeky free-kick, on his return from an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules, set the Bees on their way to a first win in five matches.

But it was Neal Maupay’s well-taken turn and shot which secured a much-needed three points after Forest had made it 2-2.

“No one can do anything on their own in life, if you want to achieve something big, you can’t be alone,” said Frank.

“Ivan is one 11th of the team and if the 10 others are not performing, it doesn’t help. We need them all to perform together.

“Another one to highlight is Neal Maupay. The way he took his winning goal was very good. And the way he has come into the club is fantastic. We know what he is capable of, but five goals and three assists is impressive.

“It’s clear that they have got an eye for each other and they connect well. I like it.”

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo felt Toney’s goal should have been disallowed (Nick Potts/PA)

Toney’s strike, after rolling the ball from its original spot to find a gap between the wall and the near post, cancelled out a fine volley from Danilo.

Ben Mee then headed Brentford in front and Chris Wood responded in kind for Forest before Maupay’s 68th-minute winner.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who felt Toney’s goal should have been disallowed, said: “The boys were organised, we scored and had good momentum. The attitude was excellent, with fighting spirit and togetherness.

“But mistakes dictate the result. The result is frustrating, but the performance was good.

“I think we played well. We must be proud of the way we did things, even though we lost the game. We are short of offensive options.”