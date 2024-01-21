Ivory Coast boss stresses ‘destiny is in our hands’ as AFCON hosts chase last 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ivory Coast boss stresses ‘destiny is in our hands’ as AFCON hosts chase last 16

By Press Association
Ivory Coast head coach Jean-Louis Gasset, right, is looking for AFCON hosts Ivory Coast to secure their spot in the knockout rounds (Sunday Alamba/AP)
Ivory Coast coach Jean-Louis Gasset is confident having “destiny in our hands” will help his side secure qualification for the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Defeat to Nigeria last time out has left the hosts third in Group A and while that could be good enough to secure their progress as the four third-best finishes also get through, Gasset wants to make sure against Equatorial Guinea.

The 2015 AFCON champions play the Group A leaders in Abidjan on Monday.

“Like all matches, we will attack to win. Today we are third but we have our destiny in hand. We know that if we win we will qualify,” Gasset told a press conference.

England v Ivory Coast – International Friendly – Wembley Stadium
Sebastien Haller (centre) could return for the AFCON hosts (Adam Davy/PA)

“We have to have confidence, we are playing in front of our public, you have to believe in it.”

Ivory Coast’s chances against Equatorial Guinea have been boosted by the return from injury of Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller and Brighton winger Simon Adingra.

“We have confidence in the group and little by little we are recovering major players like Haller and Adingra,” added Gasset.

“We knew we were going to do without Haller and Adingra at the start. The return of Haller will do the group good.

“But if everyone is talking about Haller, I would like to add Simon Adingra. Both will be in the group (for training).”

Equatorial Guinea need just a point to confirm their place in the last 16 after drawing against Nigeria and beating Guinea-Bissau.

“We have no pressure, the players know what they have to do. They have to run a lot,” said coach Juan Micha.

“We are not yet qualified. We know that we have played two matches, we have four points but it is not over.”