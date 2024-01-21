Daniel Farke describes Leeds’ last-gasp win over Preston as ‘season-defining’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daniel Farke describes Leeds’ last-gasp win over Preston as ‘season-defining’

By Press Association
Leeds manager Daniel Farke saw his side claim a late win over Preston (Nigel French/PA)
Leeds manager Daniel Farke saw his side claim a late win over Preston (Nigel French/PA)

Leeds head coach Daniel Farke described his side’s last-gasp 2-1 Sky Bet Championship win against Preston at Elland Road as “season-defining”.

Substitute Joel Piroe converted a stoppage-time penalty to clinch Leeds three vital points in the race for automatic promotion after Dan James had cancelled out Will Keane’s early opener for Preston.

Leeds closed the gap on the top two to four points and remain the only English Football League club not to lose at home this season.

“These are the best wins of the season. We’ve had many electrifying home performances with many goals,” said Farke, whose side are unbeaten in 14 league games at Elland Road.

“These are the best moments, the season-defining moments for the mood and the confidence and the belief in the dressing room.

“I love creating chance after chance and champagne football and scoring goal after goal, but these types of games and these types of wins are still the most enjoyable.”

Leeds’ players wore black armbands in tribute to on-loan Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony’s mother, Donna, who died earlier this week and Farke dedicated victory over Preston to the player and his family.

Farke also said his team had been determined to avenge their 2-1 defeat to Preston at Deepdale on Boxing Day when goalkeeper Illan Meslier was controversially sent off.

The German added: “The lads today – we didn’t want to mention during the week too much – they wanted to win this game also for Jaidon and his family because he had a tough time this week and we’re like a family here at Leeds United.

“We wanted to present him and his family and dedicate this win to him and this is why it meant so much to the players.”

Preston boss Ryan Lowe was furious with referee David Webb’s penalty decision.

Webb did not hesitate in pointing to the spot after the ball had caught substitute Ryan Ledson’s outstretched arm following Joe Rodon’s header.

Lowe claimed the penalty would not have been given in the Premier League by a video assistant referee as the ball hit Ledson’s torso first.

“Gutted is an understatement,” Lowe said. “I’m gutted for the boys, I thought they were terrific in everything they did – coming to Elland Road and going toe-to-toe, when not many people would’ve expected us to do that, or win.

“We were in the ascendency for getting a result, until a decision which has baffled me. Some of the decisions all game baffled me really, because they were very inconsistent.”

Lowe said his dogged players deserved at least a point and added: “I’ve been to Elland Road as a fan, I know what it’s like.

“I know what the pressures are like. Decisions have been made at Elland Road for many, many years and this is just another.”