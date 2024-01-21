I’ll cry my eyes out – Emma Hayes braced for emotional Chelsea farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I’ll cry my eyes out – Emma Hayes braced for emotional Chelsea farewell

By Press Association
Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes received the Football Writers Tribute Award in London on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes received the Football Writers Tribute Award in London on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Emma Hayes expects to “cry her eyes out” during the final weeks of her hugely successful spell as manager of Chelsea Women.

Hayes, 47, will end 12 years in charge of the side at the end of the Women’s Super League season to take over as head coach of the United States.

Asked if she expected to have mixed emotions come the time to say goodbye, Hayes said: “I don’t think they’ll be mixed, I’ll be absolutely distraught. I’m a bit of a sobber. I think I’ll cry my eyes out for the last few weeks…

Emma Hayes
Emma Hayes is nearing the end of a successful spell at Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

“I think I’m now at a point where I’m looking forward to being in the crowd, coming back and hopefully watching Chelsea in many finals. I’ve done my bit and I certainly hope they welcome me back as a fan because that’s how I see myself.”

Having masterminded a period of complete dominance for Chelsea, who have won six Super League titles, five FA Cups and two League Cups since 2015 and top the table again after Sunday’s 3-1 win over Manchester United, Hayes will soon take on a very different challenge in international football.

“I think the whole thing is a huge challenge,” Hayes said. “It’s a lot less hands-on with the players but it means I need to develop another side of myself. I have to work with the team off the pitch in a much different way to prepare for major tournaments.

“I’m so excited to go to an Olympics and a World Cup. It’s what dreams are made of.”

Emma Hayes' FWA Tribute salver
Emma Hayes became the first female recipient of the FWA Tribute award (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Hayes was speaking after becoming the 42nd recipient of the Football Writers Tribute Award, and the first woman to receive the honour.

“It’s worrying to be quite honest,” Hayes said of being the first female recipient. “But we’re here, we can’t go backwards and I’m looking forward to seeing a number of females representing the game in the room.

“I’ve never taken my position lightly or for granted. I’ve always loved the job I’ve done and to be here is a special day for my family.”

Although Hayes has piled up honours, as she reflected on her career so far she said the greatest achievement was in helping to grow the women’s game, which has developed massively during her time in the sport.

“I was playing a Lego game with my son the other day and he thought I was the female manager on the sideline,” she said. “He just automatically assumes women manage teams, whether they are men’s or women’s teams. The pinch-me moments are more about that than anything else.

“When I was growing up and aspiring to play an FA Cup final at Wembley for Tottenham and being Glenn Hoddle, scores of young girls and boys are thinking now about how amazing Millie Bright is or Sam Kerr is. I think those are the moments I pinch myself about more than I do the achievements.

“All I really wanted as a child was role models. To think they have them is my favourite achievement.”