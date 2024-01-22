Football rumours: Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier in Bayern Munich’s sights

What the papers say

German side Bayern Munich plan to test Newcastle’s resolve by offering a higher bid for 33-year-old defender Kieran Trippier after an initial offer for the England international was rejected, the Guardian reports.

The Magpies have also rejected a loan offer from Atletico Madrid for striker Callum Wilson, according to the Daily Mail.

Emerson Royal is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia (John Walton/PA)

Brentford striker Ivan Toney wants to stay with the Bees, according to the Daily Mirror, despite being linked to both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Al-Nassr are believed to have made an offer totalling £21million for Tottenham defender Emerson Royal, the Daily Mail reports, but the Saudi Arabian side have been rebuffed.

Social media round-up

⚪️🔴🇧🇪 Arthur Vermeeren, one of the names on Atlético Madrid list as he’s been scouted multiple times. Understand Atléti have made contact to be informed on conditions of Vermeeren deal. Several clubs are keen on signing Belgian top talent.@MatteMoretto 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/pVij4lbfF8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2024

Aston Villa reject Premier League approach for Jhon Duran — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 21, 2024

Players to watch

Hugo Ekitike: German side Eintracht Frankfurt have reached a verbal agreement for the Paris St Germain forward and are gearing up for the next stage of negotiations, Sky Sports Germany says.

Ben Godfrey: The Everton defender is shaping up as an option for AC Milan, Calciomercato reports, however Sheffield United and Leeds are also understood to be interested in the 26-year-old.

Ben Godfrey could be on the move (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Jonathan Varane: The 22-year-old Sporting Gijon midfielder has garnered significant interest from a number of clubs, including LaLiga sides Cadiz and Getafe and Championship outfits Norwich and QPR, writes L’Equipe.