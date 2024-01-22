Newport forced to close ticket office after ‘appalling abuse’ towards club staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newport forced to close ticket office after ‘appalling abuse’ towards club staff

By Press Association
Newport closed their ticket office ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup visits after staff were threatened (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Newport closed their ticket office ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup visits after staff were threatened (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Newport closed their ticket office ahead of the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Manchester United after staff suffered “appalling abuse and threatening behaviour”.

The Welsh minnows host the Premier League giants at a sold out Rodney Parade on Sunday – the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Remaining tickets on Monday were only made available for purchase online after the Sky Bet League Two club closed its ticket office.

“Unfortunately, this decision has been made after the appalling abuse and threatening behaviour the ticket office and support staff received during the priority purchase period on Thursday,” Newport said in a club statement.

“The club will not condone this behaviour towards any member of its staff and will employ a zero-tolerance policy going forward which may result in stadium bans or legal action.

“The club’s small pool of staff has worked extremely hard across long hours in recent weeks to organise the two sell-out games against Wrexham and Manchester United.

“The club would like to thank them for their dedication and commitment.”

A crowd of around 10,000 is expected after Newport increased capacity by erecting a temporary stand behind one of the goals at Rodney Parade.

Providing an update on Monday, Newport said on X, formerly Twitter: “We can confirm that all tickets for our #EmiratesFACup clash with Manchester United have now sold out. Thank you for your fantastic support.”

Newport manager Graham Coughlan has called the visit of 12-time cup winners United as the “biggest game” in the club’s history.

The in-form Exiles, who stand to make £400,000 from the televised tie, extended their unbeaten run to seven games on Saturday by beating Welsh rivals Wrexham 1-0 at home.