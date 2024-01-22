Key questions answered as the WSL gears up for a thrilling second half

Chelsea’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge ensured the title-holders re-established their lead at the top of the WSL table and moved three points clear of both Arsenal and Manchester City.

United, meanwhile, are struggling to recreate the magic that saw them finish runners-up in 2022-23 and just two points below the Blues, securing them a first-ever Champions League berth.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key questions surrounding the WSL title race with the second half of the season now under way.

How will Chelsea cope with big injuries?

The #BarclaysWSL is well and truly back! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/n6gwv1GDDy — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) January 21, 2024

While Emma Hayes enjoys the luxury of enviable squad depth, the Chelsea boss nevertheless faces the challenge of coping without several major players, most notably captain Millie Bright, whose timeline for return remains uncertain, and striker Sam Kerr, set to miss the remainder of the campaign after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament.

Lauren James’ hat-trick against her former side on Sunday more than validated her boss’ theory that the 22-year-old England international could step up her game in Kerr’s absence.

Hayes said January signing Nathalie Bjorn, whose lovely long ball over the top set up James’ second goal, provided “a bit of calm, composed leadership in Millie’s absence” from the back line.

Who else could challenge, and what are their chances?

Both Manchester City and Arsenal have 25 points apiece, three fewer than Chelsea. City, who are second on goal difference, will be particularly keen not just to challenge for the title but also remain in the top three to regain their Champions League place after finishing fourth last season.

City are the only WSL side who have not dropped points in their last five league contests, but will likely need a perfect or near-perfect second half if they are to have any chance of unseating the Blues, who lost just two matches in both of their most recent title-winning campaigns.

Arsenal are, as ever, also in contention and have already reinforced their ranks with the arrival of American defender Emily Fox this month.

Who could be a key player in all of this?

Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw has netted three hat-tricks in four WSL contests (Martin Rickett/PA)

Khadija “Bunny” Shaw has hit a trio of hat-tricks in three of Manchester City’s last four league matches and is the WSL’s leading scorer with 12 across 10 appearances, the only woman having more success this season in front of the opposition’s net than James, whose hat-trick raised her own tally to 10.

Should the Jamaican striker stay healthy, Shaw could keep herself on course for the Golden Boot and potentially even help guide her side to a first WSL trophy since 2016.

What’s going on at United – and will Marc Skinner stay?

Manager Marc Skinner has received criticism from Manchester United’s support (Steven Paston/PA)

The gap between fourth-placed United and the league-leading Blues grew to 10 points with Sunday’s defeat at Stamford Bridge, where chants of “Skinner out” were heard from the away end.

Skinner said his club “need to continue to invest in the structure to continue to get ourselves to around where Chelsea are with that depth and quality” and was optimistic that new club shareholders Ineos will be supportive of the women’s side.

United last March triggered an extension on the 40-year-old’s contract that in theory would keep him in situ at least until the end of this season and on Sunday he told Sky Sports: “If you look at how you perform with the resources we have, I am absolutely secure in what I do and how I do it.”

When do the key match-ups take place?

The first #BarclaysWSL table of the year! pic.twitter.com/4dQcix01aZ — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) January 21, 2024

Manchester City travel to Chelsea on February 16, while Arsenal take on Manchester United on February 17.

The Blues face the Gunners on March 17, with a Manchester derby scheduled for the following Sunday.

City host Arsenal on May 5, before Manchester United welcome Chelsea on May 18, the final day of the campaign.