World final repeat as Luke Humphries faces Luke Littler in Premier League opener

Luke Littler will make his Premier League debut against Luke Humphries in a rematch of their World Championship final in Cardiff next week.

The 17-year-old headlines the opening night of the weekly competition against the man who beat him in the showpiece at Alexandra Palace at the start of the month.

While Humphries became world champion and world number one in a brilliant tournament of his own, lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy after a 7-4 win, it was Littler who stole the headlines on his historic run where he transcended the sport, becoming front and back page news.

The fixtures for the 2024 @BetMGMUK Premier League have been decided… 🆚 It all gets underway in Cardiff on Feb 1 with the games below 👇 ➡️ https://t.co/cx7xWiSjiY🎫 https://t.co/TrkY78uGRx pic.twitter.com/WovQTq6kHk — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 23, 2024

That earned him a coveted slot in the Premier League and he doubled down on his stardom by beating Michael van Gerwen and hitting a nine-dart finish on his way to winning the Bahrain Masters last week.

He opens his campaign against fellow debutant Humphries in the Welsh capital a week on Thursday, plays Rob Cross in a repeat of the World Championship semi-final a week later, meets Michael Smith in Exeter on week five and then faces Van Gerwen in Nottingham a fortnight later.

Each weekly mini-event, where a night consists of quarter-finals, a semi-final and a final over the best of 11 legs, contributes to a league table where the top four players advance to the play-offs at the O2 in London in May.

The opening night also sees Van Gerwen and Smith go head-to-head in a blockbusting clash, while Welshman Gerwyn Price takes on Nathan Aspinall and Peter Wright battles Cross.