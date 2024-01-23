Aberdeen boss Barry Robson expecting difficult battle at St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson expecting difficult battle at St Johnstone

By Press Association
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson preparing to take on former boss in Perth (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson preparing to take on former boss in Perth (Steve Welsh/PA)

Barry Robson knows more than most what to expect from St Johstone boss Craig Levein when he takes his Aberdeen side to McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night.

The Dons manager was captain at Dundee United under Levein, who was also his boss at international level with Scotland.

Both are now dugout adversaries and the former Aberdeen, Middlesbrough and Celtic midfielder is looking forward to the cinch Premiership meeting in Perth.

“First and foremost, Craig Levein is a really good manager,” said Robson, who is frustrated that defender Jimmy McGarry could be out for another two weeks with a hamstring problem.

“I worked under him, I was his captain at Dundee United and I was with him at Scotland as well.

“I have lots of respect for him. I think he’s been a terrific manager over the years who knows exactly what he’s doing.

“He never gave me an inch as a captain or as a player either let me tell you, but very enjoyable to work under, demanding. I enjoyed it. Learned a lot.

“Good coach. Good manager. I get on very well with Craig, I have a lot of respect for him, but it doesn’t take away from me wanting to take the team down there and wanting to win.

“He will want to win, but I definitely want to go down there and pick up three points.

“Tomorrow’s game is really important just like every other game.

“It is a difficult game and it is always a hard place to go and play and get results. We understand that we know that, it will be a game that we have to go down and as I said, perform as well as we can.”