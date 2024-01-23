Hugo Broos braced for ‘tricky situation’ as South Africa fight for qualification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hugo Broos braced for ‘tricky situation’ as South Africa fight for qualification

By Press Association
South Africa head coach Hugo Broos knows what is at stake for his side (Sunday Alamba/AP)
South Africa coach Hugo Broos knows his side will be in a “tricky situation” if they lose their final Africa Cup of Nations group game to Tunisia.

Broos is slightly underplaying matters as Bafana Bafana will exit the competition with defeat, with reports in South African media suggesting he will be sacked if they go out.

A win or a draw will see them advance to the knockout stages while Tunisia, after taking just two points from their opening two games, must win and hope Mali’s match with Namibia goes in their favour.

“Our first goal was to achieve the second round and pass the group stage,” Broos said on the tournament’s official website.

“Our opponent has a slight advantage since they have had a day more to prepare.

“However, after Sunday’s big victory (over Namibia), we have a boost of energy. The team will be ready.

“We know Tunisia is a great team. I think they underestimated Namibia, the match against Mali is what we will analyse. We will fight every second for a good result.

“It will be a very heated game. They are under pressure but the same applies to us because if we lose, it will be a tricky situation.”

Tunisia must win to have any chance of progressing.

Their boss Jalel Kadri said: “We know people are expecting a lot from us. We are in a difficult group and need to play well in order to succeed.

“We have to start with high concentration in the match. We have several players with experience, but we still need to work hard to get the victory.

“South Africa has a team of players who have experience on the continent from Mamelodi Sundowns. Tunisia needs to use its strength. SA is good offensively and we should be ready for that.”