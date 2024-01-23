Reading agree to suspended three-point penalty over pitch invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reading agree to suspended three-point penalty over pitch invasion

By Press Association
Reading have agreed a suspended three-point deduction after supporters invaded the pitch during their match against Port Vale (Adam Rutter/PA)
Reading have agreed a suspended three-point penalty with the EFL over the pitch invasion which forced the abandonment of their League One match against Port Vale earlier this month.

Around 1,000 Royals supporters entered the pitch in the 16th minute of the match on January 13 in protest against the club’s owner Dai Yongge.

The EFL has announced that the club have now come to an agreement over the suspended points penalty, which is line with a sanction handed to Blackpool in similar circumstances in 2015.

Reading fans were protesting against owner Dai Yongge
The match itself will be replayed in full on Tuesday, February 20, the EFL has confirmed.

In explaining the sanction, the EFL said the suspended penalty would be activated with immediate effect in either the current season or 2024-25 “if any fixture played in any EFL competition is postponed or abandoned due to disruption (including incursion onto the field of play) by the club’s supporters”.

The statement continued: “The League continues to recognise the ongoing challenges for the club and its supporter base and notes the views expressed at the supporter meeting held with the EFL last week in respect of imposing further immediate points deductions on the club.

“This approach aims to balance the requirements of the EFL as the competition organiser to uphold its regulations on behalf of all member clubs whilst providing clarity to all associated parties on the impact of any future non-fulfilment of a fixture, coming as a direct result of supporter protests.”

Reading confirmed in their statement that the club have also been asked by the Football Association for their observations of the events which led to the match being abandoned.

“The FA investigation is an ongoing matter and may result in serious implications, and possibly a very significant financial penalty for the club,” Reading’s statement said.

“The club will work collaboratively with the FA during this investigation and will communicate with our supporters once any decision is made.”

The club have been hit with points deductions previously over missed payment of player and staff wages by their owner, while Dai has also been fined personally over his failure to fund an account to ensure future payments were not missed. The EFL sought his disqualification in November but an independent commission rejected that and imposed a fine instead.

He was fined a further £50,000 on January 15 for failing to fund a deposit account set up to cover staff wage costs – meaning he has been in default for nearly four months.

EFL chairman Rick Parry insists his organisation wants a resolution to the crisis at Reading just as much as the club's fans
EFL chairman Rick Parry told MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport select committee last week that his organisation wanted a resolution just as much as Reading fans.

“Don’t ever believe that the EFL doesn’t care. We do care,” he said.

“We don’t want to be losing clubs. But we are not in a position where we can actually easily force him to divest of the club.

“It’s complex. We have the powers to potentially disqualify the owner, what we don’t have the power to do is force a sale.”