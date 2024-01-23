Emma Hayes warns that ‘dangerous’ Real Madrid will fear nothing against Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emma Hayes warns that ‘dangerous’ Real Madrid will fear nothing against Chelsea

By Press Association
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has warned Real Madrid will be ‘dangerous’ with only pride to play for (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes warned that Real Madrid will “fear nothing” when the two sides meet in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Blues can secure qualification for the quarter-finals of the competition with a win against Real at Stamford Bridge, having won two and drawn two games already in Group D.

It has been a disappointing campaign for Real, who linger at the bottom of the table and they are unable to qualify for the last eight, but Hayes warned Las Blancas will be playing for their pride on Wednesday.

She told a pre-match press conference: “There’s nothing more dangerous than playing a team who has nothing to play for.

“They will fear nothing, they have their pride on the line and yes they’re playing for three points, but they can’t qualify. I think it’s a dangerous place for us if our mentality is to rule them out of the game and it’s something we won’t be doing.

“(It’s) critical (to win the group), we expect that for ourselves and we’re at home – I think everybody would expect us to be favourites going into the game.

“However it’s Real Madrid, they have a quality squad, a lot of internationals, they did score against us and draw with us in the reverse fixture so we know what we have to do.

“I always say to our players, let’s focus on that and put all our energy into making sure the performance is as good as it can be.”

Madrid’s sole point in the group so far came in a 2-2 draw against Chelsea in their opening game.

It played out in controversial circumstances, with Madrid awarded a penalty for a challenge outside the box before the Blues had a goal chalked off for an apparent offside, and Hayes is hoping for “strong officiating” this time round.

She said: “There was a goal scored legitimately that was an offside and a penalty that wasn’t inside the box.

“Let’s hope for strong officiating, that’s what the girls deserve tomorrow to make sure we’re not on the receiving end of poor official decisions.”

Hayes confirmed there are no new injuries for Chelsea and that midfielder Erin Cuthbert has been given the captain’s armband for the match.

Speaking about the decision, Cuthbert said: “I’ve had (the armband) a couple of times now, but it’s always an honour.

“I think nothing about me changes whether I’ve got the armband on or not, I’m still the same person and will conduct myself the same way.”