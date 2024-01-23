FC Halifax come from two goals down to take a point at AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde missed the chance to move out of the Vanarama National League relegation zone as FC Halifax fought back to draw 2-2 at Mill Farm.

Luke Charman drilled into the bottom corner to put Fylde ahead in the eighth minute and the Coasters soon doubled their lead as, in the 23rd minute, Nick Haughton raced onto a loose ball and finished with aplomb.

Halifax pulled a goal back when Angelo Cappello found Jamie Cooke in a good position in the 65th minute.

With nine minutes remaining, Florent Hoti denied Fylde the prospect of a third straight win with his fine equaliser.