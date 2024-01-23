Victor Adeboyejo gets Bolton back to winning ways against Cheltenham

Striker Victor Adeboyejo’s eighth goal of the season earned promotion-chasing Bolton a hard-fought 1-0 Sky Bet League One victory over Cheltenham.

But Wanderers’ return to winning ways following last Saturday’s defeat at Leyton Orient was not without controversy.

George Lloyd believed he had cancelled out Adeboyejo’s 24th-minute opener nine minutes into the second half after his first effort was saved by Nathan Baxter.

However, referee Ben Speedie signalled offside before assistant referee Joe Simpson eventually raised his flag in confirmation. The two consulted before the initial decision was upheld.

Cheltenham boss Darrell Clarke was later booked after another decision went against his team.

Adeboyejo had not previously scored in 2024 until punishing Tom Bradbury’s defensive slip and coolly finishing from 18 yards.

But relegation-threatened Cheltenham proved tricky opponents in a fixture replayed from January 13 after the collapse and subsequent death of Bolton fan Iain Purslow.

Baxter saved from Rob Street while Tom Pett fired wide before the home side went in front. Curtis Davies lashed a second-half effort into the side-netting while Bolton survived a triple stoppage-time shot barrage.