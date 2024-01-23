Sam Long own goal gives Barnsley win at play-off rivals Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Long own goal gives Barnsley win at play-off rivals Oxford

By Press Association
Sam Long’s own goal put Barnsley ahead (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sam Long’s own goal put Barnsley ahead (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Barnsley strengthened their promotion bid with a 1-0 win at play-off rivals Oxford to avenge their defeat by the U’s earlier in the season and extend their unbeaten league run to 11 games.

It was an unfortunate return to the Oxford side for defender Sam Long after three months sidelined with injury.

Barnsley’s 29th-minute winner came when Long just got in front of Tykes striker Devante Cole and headed Adam Phillips’ wicked right-wing cross into his own goal.

Long had to leave the pitch with a head injury following a midfield clash moments later.

Both sides had good scoring opportunities before the goal.

Fin Stevens fired wide for Oxford from Mark Harris’ lay-off and John McAtee steered a Nicky Cadden cross wide at the near post for the visitors.

Barnsley also went close when a Cadden left-wing cross was carried by the wind and came back off the far post.

Cameron Brannagan was unlucky not to equalise six minutes from the end with a 20-yard drive that came back off the bar.