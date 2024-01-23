Lorent Tolaj scores as Aldershot draw with Bromley By Press Association January 23 2024, 9:53 pm January 23 2024, 9:53 pm Share Lorent Tolaj scores as Aldershot draw with Bromley Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6349763/lorent-tolaj-scores-as-aldershot-draw-with-bromley/ Copy Link Former Salford player Lorent Tolaj opened the scoring (Rhianna Chadwick/PA) Promotion-chasing Bromley had to settle for a point in a 1-1 Vanarama National League draw at Aldershot. Jack Barham fired into the side netting early on before Lorent Tolaj collected a through ball from Josh Stokes and converted at the second time of asking 10 minutes before half-time. Callum Reynolds equalised for the visitors just before the hour mark, netting after Louis Dennis’ strike had been parried by Jordi van Stappershoef. Grant Smith saved a Ryan Glover free-kick and Tolaj headed against a post late on as the hosts sought a winner but it finished all square.