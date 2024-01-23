Lorent Tolaj scores as Aldershot draw with Bromley

Promotion-chasing Bromley had to settle for a point in a 1-1 Vanarama National League draw at Aldershot.

Jack Barham fired into the side netting early on before Lorent Tolaj collected a through ball from Josh Stokes and converted at the second time of asking 10 minutes before half-time.

Callum Reynolds equalised for the visitors just before the hour mark, netting after Louis Dennis’ strike had been parried by Jordi van Stappershoef.

Grant Smith saved a Ryan Glover free-kick and Tolaj headed against a post late on as the hosts sought a winner but it finished all square.