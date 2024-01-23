Super-sub Dominic Samuel snatches late Ebbsfleet winner at Maidenhead By Press Association January 23 2024, 9:59 pm January 23 2024, 9:59 pm Share Super-sub Dominic Samuel snatches late Ebbsfleet winner at Maidenhead Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6349767/super-sub-dominic-samuel-snatches-late-ebbsfleet-winner-at-maidenhead/ Copy Link Former Gillingham striker Dominic Samuel scored a late winner for Ebbsfleet at Maidenhead (John Walton/PA) Substitute Dominic Samuel struck a late winner as Ebbsfleet snatched a 1-0 victory in their Vanarama National League clash at Maidenhead. The former Blackburn and Gillingham striker netted eight minutes from time – just nine minutes after coming off the bench – after being teed up by Dominic Poleon in the box. Maidenhead had the better chances of the first half at York Road and hit the bar through Ashley Nathaniel-George and the post through Casey Pettit. Reece Smith also forced a good save from Mark Cousins after the break and Pettit missed a late chance to equalise when he shot wide in the 89th minute.