Inih Effiong double helps Dagenham secure stoppage-time win against Dorking

Inih Effiong was Dagenham and Redbridge’s hero as they beat Dorking 2-1 in a dramatic Vanarama National League finish.

Josh Taylor’s stoppage-time goal appeared to have earned a point for the visitors but, in the 96th minute, Effiong scored his second of the game to win it.

Dagenham went close through Sydney Ibie and Jake Hessenthaler in the first 10 minutes in an otherwise uneventful first half.

Visiting keeper Harrison Male denied Frank Vincent but after another save from the same player, Effiong followed up to score.

Jason Prior was fouled in the box with the 90 minutes up and though Elliot Justham saved Seb Bowerman’s penalty, Taylor tucked away the rebound – but Effiong had the final say from Sam Ling’s long throw.