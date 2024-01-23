MK Dons ease to win over nine-man AFC Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MK Dons ease to win over nine-man AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
Dan Kemp opened the scoring for MK Dons (Richard Sellers/PA)
Dan Kemp opened the scoring for MK Dons (Richard Sellers/PA)

Dan Kemp’s first goal for MK Dons set the hosts on their way to a 3-1 victory over nine-man AFC Wimbledon that lifted them up to sixth in League Two.

Three goals in the first 22 minutes were enough for MK Dons to see off their bitter rivals, who had Huseyin Biler and Paul Kalambayi sent off in the second half for professional fouls on Max Dean.

The hosts were ahead in the 10th minute when Joe Tomlinson got beyond Biler before his low ball allowed Kemp to tap in from close range.

Their lead was doubled in calamitous fashion six minutes later when Wimbledon centre-back Ryan Johnson sliced a hurried clearance over Alex Bass into his own net.

It got even worse for the visitors when an unmarked Warren O’Hora headed Ethan Robson’s cross into the bottom corner to score MK Dons’ third.

Armani Little pounced on a sloppy short goal kick to pull one back for Wimbledon eight minutes into the second half, but their comeback hopes were killed off by straight red cards to Biler and Kalambayi.