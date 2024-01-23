Charlton sack Michael Appleton after loss to Northampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlton sack Michael Appleton after loss to Northampton

By Press Association
Michael Appleton was sacked as Charlton boss following another defeat (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Michael Appleton was sacked as Charlton boss following another defeat (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Charlton sacked manager Michael Appleton following their 3-2 Sky Bet League One defeat to Northampton at the Valley.

The Addicks’ winless league run extended to 10 matches, with Louis Appere scoring a stoppage-time winner.

An Aaron McGowan own goal and Tennai Watson’s strike had drawn Charlton level after Tyreece Simpson and Sam Hoskins twice put the visitors ahead, but Charlton wing-back Tayo Edun was sent off for a second bookable offence with the score at 2-2.

A club statement on Tuesday read: “Charlton Athletic can confirm that Michael Appleton has left the club with immediate effect after being relieved of his role as head coach.

“The club would like to thank Michael for his efforts during his time in charge.”

Appleton arrived at the Valley in September 2023 after previous spells in charge of Portsmouth, Blackpool, Blackburn, Oxford and Lincoln.

The 48-year-old lasted just 28 matches in the south London club’s hotseat and a 10th successive league game without a victory spelled the end.

Home supporters booed Appleton as he walked down the touchline before kick-off and there were repeated chants throughout the game urging the board to dismiss him.

Charlton have taken four points from a possible 30 and they have gone 16 games without a clean sheet. They are 16th in the table and only four points above the relegation zone.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady – told about Appleton’s dismissal in his post-match press conference – said: “As a fellow manager, you don’t want to see any manager sacked. I don’t know him personally but it’s not a good feeling.

“Managers are sacked too easily, in my opinion. They are bringing players in and the way he is playing is good football. A bit of luck and things will turn. It’s not really for me to say any more.”

Asked about Appere’s late clincher, Brady added: “We’ve done that over the last two or three years. You’ve seen the guys never give in.

“They show great resilience – the amount of late goals and late points we’ve got, we’d be right up there with teams in this league.

“Sometimes it is a grandstand finish. You don’t always want it that way – but I’ll take it.”

Northampton are nine points off sixth-placed Oxford United.

“Let’s not get carried away,” said Brady. “We’ll take the three points tonight but we have still got a long way to go.

“I appreciate the support tonight. It was fantastic – very loud in that stand. Just the scenes at the end were such a good feeling – to give our fans that result.

“They can go away happy and talking about it. Hopefully they tell everyone about it and we sell out Sixfields on Saturday – that would be great.”