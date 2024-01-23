Ronnie O’Sullivan qualifies for China trip as foot injury lingers By Press Association January 23 2024, 10:49 pm January 23 2024, 10:49 pm Share Ronnie O’Sullivan qualifies for China trip as foot injury lingers Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6349795/ronnie-osullivan-qualifies-for-china-trip-as-foot-injury-lingers/ Copy Link Ronnie O’Sullivan’s foot injury continued to bother him but he saw off Alfie Burden (John Walton/PA) Ronnie O’Sullivan limped through his World Open qualifier against Alfie Burden in Barnsley to book his place in the final stages of the tournament. O’Sullivan, who has been given special permission by World Snooker to wear trainers due to a foot injury, kicked them off midway through the fourth frame while Burden was on a break of 61. Through to Yushan!@ronnieo147 qualifies for the World Open in March 💪#WorldOpen pic.twitter.com/dDeYLQ4XOe— WST (@WeAreWST) January 23, 2024 The world number one, who added the World Grand Prix title to his recent Masters win on Sunday, then slightly delayed the start of the fifth frame whilst he restored his footwear. A break of 104 from Burden threatened an upset as he pulled back to 3-3, but breaks of 83 and 58 gave O’Sullivan a 5-3 lead and a place in the tournament proper in China later this year.