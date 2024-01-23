Al-Nassr postpone Chinese friendlies after Cristiano Ronaldo injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Al-Nassr postpone Chinese friendlies after Cristiano Ronaldo injury

By Press Association
An injury to Cristiano Ronaldo has led to the postponement of Al-Nassr’s friendlies in China (Fabio Ferrari/AP)
An injury to Cristiano Ronaldo has led to the postponement of Al-Nassr’s planned friendlies in China and thrown into doubt his ability to face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami next week.

Al-Nassr were due to face Shanghai Shenhua on Wednesday and Zhejiang on Sunday but both games have been called off on the eve of the first fixture.

“We are sad to announce that, unfortunately, and for reasons beyond Al-Nassr’s control, the event comprised of two matches scheduled on the 24th and 28th of January has been postponed to a date to be defined,” a statement from Al-Nassr said.

“We are willing to complete our training camp as planned in Shenzhen, a city that has warmly welcomed us and shown so much love for us and our captain.

“We have agreed with the organiser to schedule a new match as soon as possible.”

After the two games in China, Al-Nassr were due to travel to Riyadh for a friendly against Messi’s Inter Miami on February 1.

Fans upset by the postponement of the China tour gathered at the team’s hotel in Shenzhen, and Ronaldo issued his own apology for his absence.

“I have played for 22 years and I am a player that doesn’t have too many injuries,” he said. “I’m really sad because Al-Nassr and myself have come to China to enjoy the tour.

“We have not cancelled the game, we want to push for the game and to be back here.”