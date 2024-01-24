Leah Williamson makes return for Arsenal after nine-month injury lay-off

Leah Williamson made her first appearance in nine months as the fit-again England captain came off the bench in Arsenal’s 6-0 League Cup win at Reading on Wednesday evening.

The 26-year-old returned to action having been sidelined since April by an anterior cruciate ligament injury, a lay-off that included missing England’s run to the final at the summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Williamson’s big moment came just past the hour mark at the Select Car Leasing Stadium as she replaced Jen Beattie.

And she went on to provide an assist for England team-mate Beth Mead – who in October made her own comeback after an ACL injury – when the winger made it 5-0 in the 80th minute with a superb strike.

The rout was completed by Stina Blackstenius wrapping up a hat-trick soon after in a contest that also saw Caitlin Foord and Laia Codina get on the scoresheet for Jonas Eidevall’s side.