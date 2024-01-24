St Johnstone debutant David Keltjens denies Aberdeen victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone debutant David Keltjens denies Aberdeen victory

By Press Association
St Johnstone fought back for a 1-1 draw (PA)
St Johnstone fought back for a 1-1 draw (PA)

David Keltjens scored on his debut to earn St Johnstone a 1-1 draw against Aberdeen after his skipper Liam Gordon twice fell foul of dubious game-changing VAR decisions.

Gordon was penalised for a foul on Jamie McGrath after Graham Carey thought he had volleyed Saints in front in the 49th minute.

And the defender was again adjudged to have committed a foul after John Beaton was called to his monitor by video assistant Steven Kirkland for a second time to review an incident in the other box.

Bojan Miovski took advantage as he converted the 62nd-minute penalty.

McGrath had already cleared the ball towards Carey when he was caught on the foot by Gordon and the penalty incident was similar. The centre-back was ruled to have caught Slobodan Rubezic as both attempted to meet Connor Barron’s corner.

Neither foul seemed clear and obvious, certainly to the vast majority of the 3,472 fans inside McDiarmid Park.

But Saints refused to fall victim to a hard-luck story and Keltjens took advantage of some poor goalkeeping from Kelle Roos to head home in the 78th minute as Aberdeen missed the chance to move into the cinch Premiership top six.

Israel international Keltjens came in at right wing-back as St Johnstone manager Craig Levein made five changes following his side’s Scottish Cup defeat by Airdrie.

Top goalscorer Nicky Clark dropped out with a minor groin injury to leave St Johnstone’s starting 11 with only four league goals between them this season.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson named the same team for the third game running as he looked for a hat-trick of wins for the first time since September.

The Dons made the better start and Saints goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov pulled off a good stop from Dante Polvara’s powerful strike.

But the remainder of the first half was completely lacking in incidents of note as both teams struggled to make inroads.

The game livened up in the second half, with Carey denied the opener when his well-struck volley beat Roos at his near post after the midfielder’s free-kick eventually came back to him.

The chances were suddenly flowing at both ends. Matt Smith twice set up Diallang Jaiyesimi but the striker was denied by a good stop from Roos before dragging a shot wide.

Graeme Shinnie forced a save from Mitov following a bursting run and the Bulgarian tipped over Nicky Devlin’s deep cross.

More VAR confusion followed for the fans before Miovski netted his 17th goal of the season.

The writing was on the wall for Saints given Aberdeen had recorded 1-0 wins in four of their previous five visits to Perth.

But Levein’s side showed fight and Keltjens had a header saved before beating Roos to Carey’s cross to head into the empty net.

Rubezic and Carey were both booked for diving in the box before an exciting eight minutes of stoppage time.

Aberdeen sub Ester Sokler saw a good headed chance saved by Mitov before Max Kucheriavyi hit the outside of the post at the other end.