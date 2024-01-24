DR Congo clinch last-16 place with goalless draw against Tanzania

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DR Congo clinch last-16 place with goalless draw against Tanzania

By Press Association
DR Congo’s stalemate against Tanzania was their third draw in Africa Cup of Nations Group F (Themba Hadebe/AP)
DR Congo progressed to the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stages and Tanzania bowed out after a 0-0 draw between the teams in Korhogo.

The second half saw Brentford’s Yoane Wissa denied by Tanzania goalkeeper Aishi Manula and send a further shot over as DR Congo drew a third game out of three in Group F.

Sebastien Desabre’s side finish second in the pool behind Morocco and will face Egypt in the last 16 on Sunday.

A turbulent campaign for Tanzania, which included head coach Adel Amrouche being suspended after making comments about Morocco’s football federation and assistant Hemed Suleiman stepping in as acting boss, concludes with them bottom with two points.

Former Chelsea man Gael Kakuta brought a comfortable catch out of Manula with an early free-kick before Tanzania captain Mbwana Samatta rifled a shot off target on the quarter-hour mark.

Manula got down to save a Wissa effort, although the forward was flagged offside.

And Manula then did well to come out and make a block with his legs in the 30th minute when Fiston Mayele was played in.

Yoane Wissa in action for DR Congo (Themba Hdebe/AP)
Yoane Wissa (centre) was to the fore late on for DR Congo (Themba Hdebe/AP)

After the break, DR Congo’s efforts to break the deadlock included substitute Meschak Elia blazing a 73rd-minute shot into the stand when the ball fell to him in the box following a free-kick.

Five minutes later, Wissa attempted to send a lob over Manula, who managed to tip the ball away.

The Leopards’ late push continued with Cedric Bakambu heading too high and another Wissa shot fizzing just over before the final whistle confirmed Desabre’s men as through with another draw.