On this day in 2008: Jockey Kieren Fallon handed 18-month suspension

By Press Association
Kieren Fallon was banned for 18 months on this day in 2008 (Alan Crowhurst/PA)
On this day in 2008 six-time champion jockey Kieren Fallon was banned from racing for 18 months after testing positive for a banned substance.

He initially failed a test following Myboycharlie’s success in the Group One Darley Prix Morny the previous August.

A B-test sample confirmed the original positive test for a banned substance and France Galop imposed the ban.

Fallon was banned from racing for 18 months (Alan Crowhurst/PA)

Fallon had previously served a six-month suspension imposed by France Galop for testing positive for a metabolite of cocaine in June 2006.

Speaking about the ban, he told the Racing Post: “It’s not a tragedy, you know. Far from it.

“There’s no doubt I’ll bounce back. It’s very silly of people to talk of retirement. I’m young at heart and have many years left.

“I’ll use the duration of the ban to get back on track, and when I do come back I’ll be stronger, both mentally and physically.”

Fallon made his return to racing at Lingfield in 2009 (Alan Crowhurst/PA)

He immediately launched an appeal against the ban which was heard the following month and subsequently upheld.

Fallon returned to the sport in September 2009 and made his return to action at Lingfield.