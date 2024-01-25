Steve Cotterill appointed Forest Green manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Cotterill appointed Forest Green manager

By Press Association
Steve Cotterill is the new Forest Green manager (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Cotterill has been appointed Forest Green’s new manager, tasked with trying to preserve their Football League status following Troy Deeney’s turbulent six-game spell.

Deeney was sacked last week having been in the role for just 29 days, during which time he apologised for an astonishing public outburst towards his players after a defeat at home to Harrogate.

He collected just three points from an available 18 in his first managerial job to leave Rovers rooted to the bottom of Sky Bet League Two and searching for their fifth permanent boss in less than a year.

Troy Deeney's first spell in management with Forest Green ended after six matches (Tim Markland/PA)
Chairman Dale Vince has turned to the more experienced Cotterill, who counts Cheltenham, Stoke, Burnley, Notts County, Portsmouth, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Birmingham as his former clubs.

He has been out of work since leaving Shrewsbury last June after a two-and-a-half-year stint at the League One club and takes over a Forest Green side who are six points adrift of safety.

Cotterill will take charge of training on Thursday and is expected to be in the dugout for the visit of Accrington this weekend.

Vince said: “I’m delighted to welcome Steve Cotterill to FGR. His record speaks for itself with 25 years of experience in all leagues of the EFL, spanning nearly 900 games.

“Steve knows what it takes and shares our determination to avoid relegation this season. Then build our way back up to League One and looking upward again. I’m sure our fans will welcome this appointment.”