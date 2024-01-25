Australian Open day 12: Aryna Sabalenka remains on course for title defence By Press Association January 25 2024, 1:11 pm January 25 2024, 1:11 pm Share Australian Open day 12: Aryna Sabalenka remains on course for title defence Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6351799/australian-open-day-12-aryna-sabalenka-remains-on-course-for-title-defence/ Copy Link Aryna Sabalenka, right, and Coco Gauff embrace following their Australian Open semi-final (Alessandra Tarantino/AP) Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will take on first-time grand slam finalist Zheng Qinwen for the Australian Open crown on Saturday. Sabalenka reversed the result of the US Open final, beating Coco Gauff 7-6 (2) 6-4, while 12th seed Zheng ended the run of qualifier Dayana Yastremska with a 6-4 6-4 victory. Britain’s Alfie Hewett is one win away from defending his wheelchair title and will again face Japanese teenager Tokito Oda for the trophy. Picture of the day A delighted Zheng Qinwen celebrates beating Dayana Yastremska (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP) Stat of the day 3 – Aryna Sabalenka is the second player this Century to reach 3+ consecutive hard court Women’s Singles Grand Slam finals after Victoria Azarenka (four between Australian Open 2012 and US Open 2013). Three-peat.#AusOpen | @AustralianOpen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/9DL3JoxgJt— OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 25, 2024 Point of the day Chaotic doubles action! What. A. Point!@Kia_Worldwide • #Kia • #MakeYourMove.@wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/Fir2j1XLQ9— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2024 Legacy Tonight we were honoured to welcome 4x champion Evonne Goolagong Cawley onto Rod Laver Arena to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her 1974 #AusOpen victory.Further, to ensure her remarkable legacy lives on, future First Nations Days will be known as Evonne Goolagong Cawley Day. pic.twitter.com/sDo379Pix6— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2024 Who’s up next? The final 4️⃣Predictions anyone? 🏆@AustralianOpen | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/dZ1PC7jzln— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 24, 2024 The men take centre stage on Friday, with Novak Djokovic putting his 33-match unbeaten run at Melbourne Park on the line in a semi-final clash against fourth seed Jannik Sinner. In the night session, familiar foes Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev will do battle for a place in the final. Britain’s Neal Skupski goes for a fourth grand slam title alongside American Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles final, with the pair taking on Hsieh Su-wei and Jan Zielinski.