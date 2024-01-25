Rangers and Northern Ireland midfielder Steven Davis announces retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Rangers and Northern Ireland midfielder Steven Davis announces retirement

By Press Association
Steven Davis has retired from football (Robert Perry/PA)
Steven Davis has retired from football (Robert Perry/PA)

Rangers favourite Steven Davis admitted a “strange sensation” after announcing his retirement from football.

The 39-year-old, who played 140 times for Northern Ireland – the UK male international caps record –   enjoyed two separate spells at Ibrox, playing a central role in four title triumphs, as well as lifting both the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup on three occasions.

Davis also had a spell as caretaker manager at Ibrox earlier in the season following the departure of Michael Beale as he rehabilitated from a long-term knee injury sustained in December 2022.

The midfielder had spells at Aston Villa and Fulham prior to his initial move to Ibrox, as well as a further seven-year spell in the Premier League with Southampton.

Davis told the Ibrox club’s official website: “It’s a strange sensation today, but ultimately it has been at the back of my mind given the nature of the injury and my age.

“I did some testing four weeks ago and I realised I was still a little bit away. It feels like the time is right and I’m comfortable with it.

“It’s been an incredible journey to get to two European finals and win the trophies that I have, share those moments with the fans, be within the dressing room with your family after the games.

“It’s such a special football club and it goes without saying that I’m going to miss it, but I’ve had an incredible time here.”

The midfielder initially joined Rangers from Fulham on a six-month loan deal under the guidance of the late Walter Smith in January 2008 and helped the Ibrox side reach the UEFA Cup final in the same season, coming up short in the Manchester final where they lost 2-0 to Zenit St Petersburg.

Davis moved to newly promoted Southampton in 2012 and was appointed an MBE in the 2017 Birthday Honours for services to football.

He returned to Govan in January 2019, initially on loan, before making the move permanent in the summer and then subsequently helped the Light Blues capture their 55th league title.

Davis also helped Rangers lift the Scottish Cup in 2022 – the third of his career – in the same campaign that the Light Blues reached the Europa League final, losing to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties in Seville.

The Northern Irishman stepped up when the club required a caretaker manager last October, taking control for two games, a Europa League defeat by Aris Limassol and a league win against St Mirren, before Philippe Clement arrived as new boss.