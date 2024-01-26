Football rumours: Three clubs on alert as Newcastle consider Callum Wilson sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Three clubs on alert as Newcastle consider Callum Wilson sale

By Press Association
Callum Wilson could be on the move (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Callum Wilson could be on the move (Owen Humphreys/PA)

What the papers say

Newcastle could look to sell striker Callum Wilson, who has scored seven goals for the Magpies in the Premier League this season, for just £18million before the January transfer window closes, the Standard reports. Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have been alerted to the potential sale of the 31-year-old.

The Mirror says United manager Erik ten Hag is interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Ajax striker Brian Brobbey but is no longer in control of transfers.

Leicester City v Huddersfield Town – Sky Bet Championship – King Power Stadium
Chelsea’s Armando Broja (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wolves have hit a hurdle in their pursuit of Chelsea striker Armando Broja as they try to come in line with Premier League spending rules, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Millwall v Middlesbrough – Sky Bet Championship – The Den
Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers  (Ben Whitley/PA)

Morgan Rogers: The Middlesbrough forward is ready to join Aston Villa despite his club rejecting two bids for the move, the Daily Mail reports.

Daniel Munoz: Crystal Palace are reportedly close to signing the 27-year-old Colombian right-back from Belgian team Genk, according to the South London Press.