Leander Dendoncker joins Napoli on loan from Aston Villa By Press Association January 26 2024, 10:02 am January 26 2024, 10:02 am Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker has moved to Napoli (Nigel French/PA) Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker has joined Napoli on loan for the rest of the season. The midfielder moves to the defending Serie A champions as they struggle to retain their title, sitting ninth and 21 points off leaders Juventus. From Belgium to Napoli. Welcome Leander! 👋Leggi la news 👉 https://t.co/QHuaOg8NNH💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/upawxygEd3— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) January 26, 2024 He has made 15 appearances for Villa this season, scoring once, having joined from Wolves in 2022.