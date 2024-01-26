In pictures: Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool as he announces exit plan

Jurgen Klopp will stand down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the German’s career at Anfield in pictures over the years.

Brendan Rodgers made way for then Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp to take over at Liverpool (Richard Sellers/PA)

Klopp was unveiled at Anfield in October 2015 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Klopp made an instant impact after taking over the Reds (Jon Buckle/PA)

Klopp’s infectious personality soon endeared him to the Reds faithful (Adam Davy/PA)

Klopp walks out to thank the Liverpool fans after reaching the 2018 Champions League final (Steven Paston/PA)

Klopp brought a thrilling brand of football to the Premier League (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Klopp celebrates after a home victory over Crystal Palace (Darren Staples/PA)

Klopp celebrates with the Champions League trophy after victory over Tottenham in the 2019 final (Peter Byrne/PA)

Klopp even features on the side of a barber shop in Liverpool (PA)

Klopp guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2020 (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Klopp lifts the 2022 FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Klopp is well known for his outbursts when things go against Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)