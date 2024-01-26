In pictures: Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool as he announces exit plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool as he announces exit plan

By Press Association
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is leaving Anfield (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Jurgen Klopp will stand down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the German’s career at Anfield in pictures over the years.

Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp
Brendan Rodgers made way for then Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp to take over at Liverpool (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jurgen Klopp Klopp is unveiled at Anfield in October 2015
Klopp was unveiled at Anfield in October 2015 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool's Adam Lallana celebrates with his team-mates and manager Jurgen Klopp
Klopp made an instant impact after taking over the Reds (Jon Buckle/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at Selhurst Park
Klopp’s infectious personality soon endeared him to the Reds faithful (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp walks out to thank the Liverpool fans after reaching the Champions League final
Klopp walks out to thank the Liverpool fans after reaching the 2018 Champions League final (Steven Paston/PA)
Jurgen Klopp at Stamford Bridge
Klopp brought a thrilling brand of football to the Premier League (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Jurgen Klopp celebrates after a home victory over Crystal Palace
Klopp celebrates after a home victory over Crystal Palace (Darren Staples/PA)
Jurgen Klopp Klopp (right) celebrates with the Champions League trophy
Klopp celebrates with the Champions League trophy after victory over Tottenham in the 2019 final (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp features on the side of a barber shop in Liverpool
Klopp even features on the side of a barber shop in Liverpool (PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates with the Premier League trophy
Klopp guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2020 (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
Klopp lifts the 2022 FA Cup
Klopp lifts the 2022 FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates victory at Tottenham
Klopp is well known for his outbursts when things go against Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)
Jurgen Klopp celebrates victory at Burnley
But his signature air-punch celebration will be missed by the Anfield faithful (Nick Potts/PA)