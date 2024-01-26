Never a dull moment: Jurgen Klopp’s impact at Liverpool has been immense

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Never a dull moment: Jurgen Klopp’s impact at Liverpool has been immense

By Press Association
There was never a dull moment with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool (PA)
There was never a dull moment with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool (PA)

As the PA news agency’s Liverpool correspondent for more than a decade I’ve had the privilege of seeing the Jurgen Klopp era close up. Three Champions League finals (and one victory) in five years, a first league title in 30, too many top one-liners to count, a few admonishments from the man himself for a line of questioning he thought obvious or facile but also frequent comedic exchanges have meant there has never been a dull moment. He will be missed when he’s gone.

Seismic. There is no other word for Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave Liverpool.

Everyone knew this day would come – his contract was for another two years but he had already stayed longer than any of his previous jobs and showed no huge appetite to extend again – but it lands so hard in this, of all seasons, with emerging talk of another another potential quadruple bid.

For fans – and the players – it is heart-wrenching. Even rival clubs may be sad to see the charismatic German leave.

From the moment he walked through the doors of the press conference room in Anfield’s Sir Kenny Dalglish stand in October 2015 and charmed the world by announcing himself as “the normal one” before pledging to win a title in the first four years of his reign (he was one year out as it came in 2020) Klopp’s impact has been immense.

Jurgen Klopp's first press conference – Anfield
Klopp’s first press conference gave an indication of the man – and he delivered on his promises (Peter Byrne/PA)

Perhaps only Bill Shankly and Dalglish can claim to enjoy as much adoration as the 56-year-old. For a generation of fans who missed the heydays of the 1970s and 1980s he is the undisputed hero, the man who built a new Anfield bastion and not only won a sixth European Cup but finally brought home that long-awaited 19th league title.

Of course, Klopp is perfectly capable of rubbing people up the wrong way with his outspoken views on various topics or staunch defence of the club but at least you know when he says what he says it is genuine and not some phoney psychological ploy, even if he is not always perceived to be in the right.

He does not suffer fools and sees through attempts to use him as a means to generate headlines. Ask him a facile question or one which has a glaringly obvious answer – and I have plenty of experience of this – and be prepared to face a testy response. Not in a nasty, demeaning way. He just cuts through the nonsense (Klopp would use an expletive here).

But he is always genuine, warm, likeable and carries an aura before him that only a few in the game do. He also has a God-given talent for saying the right thing at the right time, whether it be talking about the sensitive subject of Hillsborough or in a post-match interview.

His video message for the ‘This Means More’ campaign in April 2018 was played on the big screen before the Champions League final against Real Madrid a few weeks later in Kiev.

The packed stadium quietened down to listen. At the end of his two-minute speech even I felt I could go out on the pitch and put in a shift for him. Klopp’s ability to elevate people beyond their perceived limitations is one of the things which makes him great.

It is why he is loved by his players, adored by fans and, let’s be honest, even begrudgingly admired by rival supporters (perhaps excluding those of City, United and Chelsea) for his forthright approach to the game and life in general.

However, his high-energy football is not only draining for his squad, the intensity of gearing up for a fight seemingly every three days eventually takes its toll and many observers were surprised he made it past the seven-year itch stage which ended his tenure at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

He looked physically and mentally shot during last season’s struggle to fifth place but insisted he had returned re-energised and refreshed and he has certainly transmitted that to his team as they currently top the Premier League, having reached one final and still competing in two other cups.

But even the great Jurgen Klopp has to succumb at some point and that point is now.

One thing is for sure, he will – to use one of his favourite sayings – “go for it and give it 100 per cent” for the remainder of what will be a landmark season and the Kop will sing their “I’m so glad that that Jurgen is a Red” song with more emotion than ever before.

It could be one hell of a send-off.