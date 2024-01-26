Daniil Medvedev fights back from two sets down to reach Australian Open final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Daniil Medvedev fights back from two sets down to reach Australian Open final

By Press Association
Daniil Medvedev reached the Australian Open final for the third time (Andy Wong/PA)
Daniil Medvedev reached the Australian Open final for the third time (Andy Wong/PA)

Daniil Medvedev recovered from two sets down for the second time this fortnight to beat bitter rival Alexander Zverev and reach his third Australian Open final.

The third seed was second best through two sets but won two tie-breaks before clinching a 5-7 3-6 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) 6-3 victory after midnight on Rod Laver Arena.

It capped a dramatic day of tennis following Jannik Sinner’s upset of Novak Djokovic in the other semi-final to guarantee a first-time champion at Melbourne Park.

Having lost to Djokovic in 2021 and Rafael Nadal from two sets up in 2022, Medvedev will hope this is finally his year.

“I was a little bit lost but during the third set I started saying that, if I lose this match, I want to be prod of myself, I want to fight for every point,” he said. “I’m very proud.

“Physically and mentally it’s tough five sets. Many times in the fifth I was not strong enough. One month ago I wanted to change a little bit to try to be even more strong mentally. I’m still yet far from being perfect but I’m trying.”

The Russian, who will contest a sixth slam final, trailed Emil Ruusuvuori by two sets in the second round in a contest that finished at 3.39am, and also needed five sets to defeat Hubert Hurkacz in a gruelling quarter-final.

Daniil Medvedev, right, is congratulated by Alexander Zverev
Daniil Medvedev, right, is congratulated by Alexander Zverev (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Zverev came through two five-set matches in his first four rounds, winning deciding tie-breaks against Lukas Klein and Cameron Norrie, but stepped up a gear to knock out Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals and continued in the same vein here.

Five double faults from Medvedev contributed to two breaks of serve in his opening three games but Zverev was unable to capitalise on his lead, Medvedev breaking the sixth seed when he served for the set as the rallies became longer and longer.

Zverev broke again in the 11th game and this time managed to make it across the line, with one 51-shot rally leaving both men gasping for air.

There is no love lost between them, with things reaching a head in Monte Carlo last year, when Zverev branded his opponent “one of the most unfair players in the world” following a tense clash.

That was one of six matches they contested in 2023, with Medvedev winning five of them.

Things remained civil here, but Medvedev’s frustration grew in the second set as Zverev really began to take control from the back of the court, breaking serve twice more.

The Russian pushed hard for a foothold in the match in the third set, moving closer to the baseline and exerting some pressure, but Zverev held firm until the tie-break.

Winning that gave Medvedev belief he could recover, but he was unable to find a chink in Zverev’s armour through the fourth set.

A double fault from Medvedev at 4-4 in the tie-break gave Zverev two serves for it but instead both points went to the Russian, the second a very fortunate return winner that scraped over the net, and an ace sent the contest to a fifth set.

Alexander Zverev smacks the net with his racket
Alexander Zverev smacks the net with his racket (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Zverev’s annoyance boiled over when a wild volley gave Medvedev two break points at 2-2, the sixth seed smacking the top of the net twice with his racket and earning a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct.

He saved both but a third followed and this time he netted a forehand to give Medvedev his first break of serve since the opening set.

There were four hours and 17 minutes on the clock when a Zverev backhand over the baseline gave Medvedev his first match point, and moments later he was able to celebrate another remarkable win.

The German revealed in his press conference he has been struggling with illness, saying: “End of the second set I started to lose energy. I started to not feel so fresh anymore. I got a bit sick after the Alcaraz match with a bit of fever and stuff like that.

“It’s frustrating. But for me it’s more frustrating that I didn’t feel 100 per cent physically. It kind of took the chance away. I lost it because of a physical state, not because of tennis.”