Carla Ward concerned as FA investigates Villa’s ‘horrible mistake’ in League Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Carla Ward concerned as FA investigates Villa’s ‘horrible mistake’ in League Cup

By Press Association
Carla Ward (PA)
Carla Ward (PA)

Aston Villa boss Carla Ward admitted a “horrible mistake” to field ineligible player Noelle Maritz which could knock them out of the League Cup.

Defender Maritz was brought off the bench at half-time in Villa’s 7-0 rout over Sunderland on Wednesday with the score at 3-0 when she stepped onto the pitch.

Maritz joined Villa from Arsenal in January but had previously made three appearances for the Gunners earlier in the competition.

The Football Association has referred the matter to an independent tribunal for “an alleged breach of Cup Rule 8.19”.

Villa’s comfortable victory meant they finished at the top of Group A and sealed their place in the quarter-finals, ahead of Sunderland in second, but their future in the competition now depends on the decision of the tribunal.

Ward admits conversations have taken place to make sure this does not happen again.

She told a press conference: “As a club we understand there has been a horrible mistake, quite honestly, and there has been some internal conversations and investigations on how this has happened.

Arsenal v Aston Villa – Barclays Women’s Super League – Emirates Stadium
Noelle Maritz had already played for Arsenal in the League Cup (Nigel French/PA)

“We have to take a collective responsibility on what is a horrible moment and we have to ensure we get the right processes in place that this doesn’t happen again.

Aston Villa reached the quarter-finals stage in last season’s competition and were aiming to go further this season but Ward admits they will accept any punishment that now may come their way.

“Of course there’s a worry because we targeted this to try and get to the semi-final, if not the final,” she added.

“We believe we’ve got enough quality. It’s in the hands of the FA now, we’re not sure what will be, but they’ll come to the right outcome of course and whatever that will be, we will accept.

“We performed excellently, won 7-0 but we’re not talking about that. Some individual brilliance, collective brilliance and a real positive performance…that would make it five wins in seven, that’s what we should be talking about.”

Villa return to Women’s Super League action on Sunday, with a match away to Manchester United.

The tribunal’s decision could have could have implications for United’s qualification for the League Cup quarter-finals, with boss Marc Skinner hoping ‘the right decision is made’.

Skinner said: “I actually don’t think we have a say in it, even though it can directly affect us.

“I will just reiterate what I said the other night in that I hope the right decision is made and it’s not to the detriment of Manchester United.

“We did everything we can to qualify from the most difficult group and I feel hopefully the right decision is made and doesn’t scold Manchester United.”

“I hope it’s taken to that serious extent. It’s not to throw blame at anyone – I’m not here to do that – I just hope it’s common sense that prevails and that we’re not the team that has to suffer from this situation.”