Mikaela Shiffrin taken to hospital after crash during race in Italy By Press Association January 26 2024, 6:40 pm

Mikaela Shiffrin was taken to hospital after crashing during a race in Italy (Gabriele Facciotti/AP). Mikaela Shiffrin was taken to hospital following a crash in the women's downhill at an FIS Alpine Ski World Cup race in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The American is one of the most recognisable skiers in the world as a two-time Olympic gold medallist, while last week in Jasna, Slovakia, she claimed a record-extending 95th career World Cup win. @MikaelaShiffrin was taken by ambulance to the clinic in Cortina and is being evaluated for a left leg injury. Initial analysis shows the ACL and PCL seem intact. Further details to come. pic.twitter.com/BsZjEJknO0— U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) January 26, 2024 But she lost control inside the first 20 seconds of her run on Friday and seemed to suffer an injury to her left knee after a heavy collision with the net hoarding surrounding the race slope. The US Ski and Snowboard Team said on X, formerly Twitter: "@MikaelaShiffrin was taken by ambulance to the clinic in Cortina and is being evaluated for a left leg injury. "Initial analysis shows the ACL and PCL seem intact. Further details to come."