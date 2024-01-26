Djeidi Gassama nets equaliser as Sheffield Wednesday earn cup replay at Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Djeidi Gassama nets equaliser as Sheffield Wednesday earn cup replay at Coventry

By Press Association
Djeidi Gassama (centre) scored a late equaliser for Sheffield Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Djeidi Gassama (centre) scored a late equaliser for Sheffield Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Djeidi Gassama scored a late equaliser as Sheffield Wednesday claimed a 1-1 home draw against Coventry to earn an FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Summer signing Gassama cut inside to level with a low shot in the 84th minute after Victor Torp had marked his Coventry debut with a stunning opener on the stroke of half-time.

Coventry were denied a second win at Hillsborough inside a week after their 2-1 Championship success on Saturday, which was marred by allegations of racist abuse towards their striker Kasey Palmer during the match.

Both clubs condemned the alleged abuse earlier this week and a man was arrested on Thursday, while Palmer was booed by a section of Wednesday fans during this latest encounter between the two sides.

Coventry striker Matt Godden wasted the first real chance when he fired the ball over the crossbar from inside the penalty area in the 19th minute.

The Owls responded through Gassama’s low shot before Palmer was jeered by the home support when he blazed an effort over from close range.

Palmer had opted to start the tie after being given the choice by Sky Blues boss Mark Robins, who made six changes.

Coventry broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time as Torp announced his UK arrival in style.

There appeared little danger when City skipper Ben Sheaf laid the ball on 25 yards from goal, but Torp rifled a right-footed shot into the roof of the net.

Palmer was booed again by home fans early in the second half as he earned a booking for his challenge on Momo Diaby before Wednesday’s Ike Ugbo, making his first Owls start, twice went close to an equaliser.

His angled effort from the edge of the area struck the outside of a post and – moments later – he toe-poked a ball into the box narrowly over.

Coventry goal scorer Torp was given a rousing send-off by the visiting end when replaced by Bobby Thomas in the 62nd minute, while Palmer was loudly booed by home supporters when replaced by Jamie Allen soon after.

Wednesday pressed for an equaliser without creating clear-cut chances before Gassama rescued his side in the 84th minute.

He cut inside on the edge of the area to fire a low shot in off a post, but it took a brilliant late save from Wednesday’s debutant goalkeeper Pierce Charles as the teenager blocked Coventry substitute Jamie Allen’s fierce effort.