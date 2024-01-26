Mark Robins labels Sheff Wed fans who booed Kasey Palmer ‘absolute clowns’

Coventry boss Mark Robins described Sheffield Wednesday fans who booed Kasey Palmer during his side’s FA Cup tie at Hillsborough as “idiots” and “absolute clowns”.

Djeidi Gassama’s late equaliser salvaged Wednesday a fourth-round replay after Danish midfielder Victor Torp had marked his Coventry debut with a stunning first-half opener.

Gassama denied the Sky Blues a second win at Hillsborough inside a week after their 2-1 Championship success on Saturday, which was marred by allegations of racist abuse towards their striker Palmer during the match.

Both clubs condemned the alleged abuse earlier this week and a man was arrested on Thursday, but Palmer was booed on several occasions by a section of home fans and Robins was furious after the tie.

Robins said: “The reaction was a disgrace. People need to have a look at themselves.

“What are they doing? It’s ridiculous. It’s a joke – an absolute joke.”

Palmer, jeered after blazing a first-half chance over the crossbar, was loudly booed after being booked for his challenge on Momo Diaby in the second period and again when substituted in the 63rd minute.

Robins added: “We’re in a game where the players work really hard, they hone their talent and come out to entertain people. It shouldn’t happen.

“Kasey’s a football player with family and wants to play and enjoy his football like everyone else. Then you’ve got these idiots, absolute clowns.”

Wednesday’s Ike Ugbo hit a post and fired narrowly over soon after as his side rallied to level the tie in the second period.

Djeidi Gassama earned Wednesday a draw (Martin Rickett/PA)

But the home side were indebted to teenage goalkeeper Pierce Charles, who earned his side a replay on his senior debut with a brilliant block to deny Coventry substitute Jamie Allen in the closing stages.

Robins added: “If you can’t win, don’t lose and we will have a right go (in the replay).”

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl was pleased his side had halted their slide after back-to-back league defeats and insisted the club had sent out a clear message regarding last week’s racism incident.

When asked if the booing undermined the Owls’ zero-tolerance stance, he said: “It was more important we showed last week, a clear direction from everybody, my team, from the fans, from the club side and I think the statement showed what we think about such situations.

“We cannot accept this, we will not accept this. If we see something or hear something, I think then we have to take responsibility of course. Everybody is involved and has to do something.

“But today for me it was a normal emotional football game, some hard duels about the ball, some reactions and this is football, hopefully the normal football we want.”